New Delhi: Only a few days remain for Aadhaar cardholders to update or correct their details for free. Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced that citizens can now update their Aadhaar documents online without any charges until December 14, 2023.

This decision, part of the Digital India project, encourages residents to take advantage of the free document updating service on the myAadhaar portal. The UIDAI had earlier tweeted about the initiative, stating that citizens can upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in 'FREE OF COST'. The date for free service has been extended many times in the past.

The free service is exclusively available on the myAadhaar portal during this period. However, it's important to note that using physical Aadhaar centers for the same service will still cost Rs 50. The UIDAI emphasizes the need for residents to revalidate their demographic information, especially if their Aadhaar was issued ten years ago and has not been updated. Updating this information contributes to better service delivery and increased convenience.

If you need to update your demographic details such as Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc., you have two options. You can either use the standard online update service or visit a local Aadhar center, but standard fees will be charged in the latter case.

Here's a quick guide on how to update your Aadhaar details for free:

Login to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Choose 'Document Update' and click on the option. Your existing details will be displayed.

Verify the details and click on the next hyperlink.

Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list.

Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment.

It's crucial to note that the Aadhaar number has become a widely recognized form of identification for Indian citizens over the past ten years. Aadhaar-based identification is utilized in approximately 1,200 government initiatives and programs, managed by both the federal and state governments. Additionally, various service providers, including financial institutions, use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard consumers easily.

Aadhaar number holders are allowed, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting documents in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment to maintain the accuracy of their data. Don't miss the opportunity to update your Aadhaar details for free before December 14, 2023.