Free petrol, diesel: HDFC IndianOil card offers 50 litres of free fuel

New Delhi: The rising fuel prices have become a major concern for commuters across India. In some places the price of petrol of crossed the century mark, while diesel is also closing the price gap it enjoys over its costlier counterpart. At a time the fuel prices seem to be rallying with no sign of slowing down, HDFC has offered its IndianOil Credit Card which can give up to 50 litres of fuel for free.

The HDFC IOCL card promises fuel points on every refill carried out at IndianOil fuel outlets and on bill payments, grocery shopping and other utility payments. The cardholders could end up earning up to 50 litres of free fuel every year.

Key benefits of the HDFC IOCL Credit Card:

Cardholders can earn 5 per cent of their total spend with IOCL card. This will be up to a maximum of 250 Fuel Points per month for the first six months, followed by a maximum of 150 Fuel Points per month for the next six months.

Cardholders can get 5 per cent Fuel Points on grocery shopping and bill payments, subject to a maximum of 100 Fuel Points per month on each category. Transaction values should be a minimum of Rs. 150.

Cardholders will also get 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver, up to a maximum of Rs. 250 per statement cycle.

Joining and membership renewal fee for IndianOil HDFC Bank Credit Card:

The joining fee to get the credit card is Rs 500 plus taxes. The membership renewal fee is also the same. However, the renewal charge would be waived off if the cardholder spends above Rs 50,000 using the card in a year.

Who can get the IndianOil HDFC Bank Credit Card?

Any person aged between 21 and 60 years (65 in case you are self-employed) is eligible for the scheme. In case of a salaried applicant, he or she must have a minimum monthly income of Rs. 12,000. If case of a self-employed applicant, one must furnish an income tax return with higher than 2 lakhs as income per annum.

How to get the IndianOil HDFC Bank Credit Card?

To get the HDFC IOCL credit card, one can visit the bank’s website or go to the nearest branch for offline application. The card can also be obtained from select IndianOil fuel outlets in various cities across the country.

