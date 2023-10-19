New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a slew of impending decisions which will give the much needed festive boost to government employes and farmers.

Here's Looking At Major Modi Government Announcements That Will Add Double Joy To Festivities

Minimum Support Prices (MSP) For Rabi Crops For Marketing Season 2024-25

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the hike in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25.

"Government has increased the MSP of Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been approved for lentil (masur) at Rs.425 per quintal followed by rapeseed & mustard at Rs.200 per quintal. For wheat and safflower, an increase of Rs.150 per quintal each has been approved. For barley and gram an increase of Rs.115 per quintal and Rs.105 per quintal respectively, has been approved," said an official release.

Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief Hike

Cabinet has approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 01.07.2023 which will benefit 48.67 lakh Central Government Employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners. The Cabinet has hiked the DA, DR by 4 percent from the existing 42 percent to 46 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.12,857 crore per annum. This will benefit about 48.67 lakh Central Government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners," said an official release.

Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) For Railway Employees

The Union Cabinet has approved Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2022-23 to all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees namely Track maintainer, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group ‘C’ staff (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

"In recognition of this excellent performance by the Railway staff, Union Government has approved payment of PLB of Rs 1968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees. The performance of Railways in the year 2022-2023 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1509 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 Billion Passengers. Payment of PLB will act as an incentive to motivate the Railway employees for working towards further improvement in performance," said an official release.