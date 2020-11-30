From LPG cylinders to insurance policies: Major changes from December 1 - Details here

From December 1, many crucial changes are set to take place which will affect the lives of common man significantly and this is why we are listing some of these changes that might vastly impact the lives of majority of Indian citizens.

Here are certain important changes:

1. LPG price may change

In India, LPG price is revised by the state-run oil companies on a monthly basis and it is expected that the prices of cooking gases would change in December.

Sources said that the prices of LPG may come diwn in December. It is to be noted that the government took several steps to ensure that domestic LPG prices remained constant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Insurance holder can change premium amount

The insurance holder will get a chance to reduce the premium amount by 50 percent, which means the insurance holder will be able to sustain the policy with only half the installment.

3. New trains to start in December

New trains like the Jhelum Express and Punjab Mail will start operation from December 1. These trains will run under the normal category only. 01077/78 Pune-Jammu Tawi Pune Jhelum Special and 02137/38 Mumbai Ferozepur Punjab Mail Special trains will run every day.

It is to be noted that rail services were stopped for few months due to coronavirus pandemic.

4. Changes in Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS)

In October 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) will be made available round-the-clock from December 2020 instead of 7 am to 6 pm on all working days of a week, except second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Announcing the bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy decision, customers will get round-the-clock availability of RTGS System.