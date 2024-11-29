Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825891https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/from-passport-services-to-small-saving-schemes-list-of-financial-other-services-offered-by-post-offices-to-customers-2825891.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
POST OFFICE

From Passport Services To Small Saving Schemes --List Of Financial, Other Services Offered By Post Offices To Customers

Here is the list of financial and passport related services primarily being provided by the post offices to the customers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Passport Services To Small Saving Schemes --List Of Financial, Other Services Offered By Post Offices To Customers

New Delhi: Post Offices offers a wide variety of services to the citizens other than just mail services.

Here is the list of financial and passport related services primarily being provided by the post offices to the customers.

Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) Currently, providing the passport services at 442 Post Offices Passport Seva Kendras
Post Office Savings
Account (POSA)		 For regular savings, withdrawals etc.
Min. balance - Rs 500/- and Rs zero in case of Basic Savings Account
ATM / Internet & Mobile Banking Facility / NEFT & RTGS
Post office Savings Accounts with India Post Payment Bank account linkage for UPI, IMPS etc.
Recurring Deposit (RD) Min. instalment (per month): Rs 100/- and thereafter any amount in the multiple of Rs 10/-
Max. instalment: No limit
Term: 5 Years and extendable for another 5 years
Time Deposit (TD)
1/2/3/5 Year(s)		 Min. Deposit (Single): Rs 1000 /- or in the multiple of Rs 100/-
Max. Deposit: No limit
Income Tax exemption for investment in 5 Year TD
Extension – Twice after completion of term
Monthly
Income Scheme (MIS)		 For source of monthly income
Min. Deposit: Rs 1,000/- or in its multiple
Max. Deposit: Rs 9.0 lakh /- (individual); Rs 15 lakh (in Joint)
Term – 5 Years
Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) Special scheme for Senior Citizens
For source of quarterly income
Min. Single Deposit: Rs. 1,000/- or in its multiple
Max. Deposit: Rs. 30,00,000/-
Term – 5 Year and extendable after the expiry of each block period of three years
Public Provident Fund (PPF) Min. Initial Deposit: Rs 500/-
Max. Deposit: Rs 1,50,000/- in a Financial Year
Min. Subsequent deposit in the multiple of Rs 50/-
Income Tax exemption for investment
Tax free Interest
Term – 15 Years and extendable further

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account (SSA)		 Special Scheme for girl children
Min. Initial Deposit: Rs 250/-
Max. Deposit: Rs 1,50,000/- in a Financial Year
Min. Subsequent deposit in the multiple of Rs 50/-
Income Tax exemption for investment
Tax free Interest
Term – 21 Years
National
Savings Certificate – VIII Issue (NSC)		 Minimum investment - Rs 1,000/-
Maximum investment: No limit - In multiples of Rs 100/-
Income Tax exemption for investment
Term – 5 years
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) Minimum investment - Rs 1,000/-
Maximum investment: No limit - In multiples of Rs 100/-
Maturity - Double the amount of investment
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) Special Scheme for Women and girl children
Investment is allowed from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2025
Minimum investment - Rs 1,000/-
Maximum investment: Rs 2 Lakh per individual - In multiples of Rs 100/-
3 months-time-gap between the opening of accounts
Term – Two years
Lockup period – 6 months
PM Cares for Children Scheme 2021 Special scheme for the beneficiaries identified by Ministry of Women and Child Development
Initially, 4515 accounts were opened and funded
Investment differs based on the age of child and maturity amount is Rs10 Lakh
MIS Interest is payable on 10 Lakh from the age of 18 to 23
Maturity at the age of 23 of the account holders.
India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) Savings and current accounts
Virtual Debit Card
Domestic Money Transfer services
Bill and utility payments
Insurance services for IPPB customers

This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Novemner 28.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK