From Passport Services To Small Saving Schemes --List Of Financial, Other Services Offered By Post Offices To Customers
Here is the list of financial and passport related services primarily being provided by the post offices to the customers.
New Delhi: Post Offices offers a wide variety of services to the citizens other than just mail services.
|Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK)
|Currently, providing the passport services at 442 Post Offices Passport Seva Kendras
|Post Office Savings
Account (POSA)
|For regular savings, withdrawals etc.
Min. balance - Rs 500/- and Rs zero in case of Basic Savings Account
ATM / Internet & Mobile Banking Facility / NEFT & RTGS
Post office Savings Accounts with India Post Payment Bank account linkage for UPI, IMPS etc.
|Recurring Deposit (RD)
|Min. instalment (per month): Rs 100/- and thereafter any amount in the multiple of Rs 10/-
Max. instalment: No limit
Term: 5 Years and extendable for another 5 years
|Time Deposit (TD)
1/2/3/5 Year(s)
|Min. Deposit (Single): Rs 1000 /- or in the multiple of Rs 100/-
Max. Deposit: No limit
Income Tax exemption for investment in 5 Year TD
Extension – Twice after completion of term
|Monthly
Income Scheme (MIS)
|For source of monthly income
Min. Deposit: Rs 1,000/- or in its multiple
Max. Deposit: Rs 9.0 lakh /- (individual); Rs 15 lakh (in Joint)
Term – 5 Years
|Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS)
|Special scheme for Senior Citizens
For source of quarterly income
Min. Single Deposit: Rs. 1,000/- or in its multiple
Max. Deposit: Rs. 30,00,000/-
Term – 5 Year and extendable after the expiry of each block period of three years
|Public Provident Fund (PPF)
|Min. Initial Deposit: Rs 500/-
Max. Deposit: Rs 1,50,000/- in a Financial Year
Min. Subsequent deposit in the multiple of Rs 50/-
Income Tax exemption for investment
Tax free Interest
Term – 15 Years and extendable further
|
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account (SSA)
|Special Scheme for girl children
Min. Initial Deposit: Rs 250/-
Max. Deposit: Rs 1,50,000/- in a Financial Year
Min. Subsequent deposit in the multiple of Rs 50/-
Income Tax exemption for investment
Tax free Interest
Term – 21 Years
|National
Savings Certificate – VIII Issue (NSC)
|Minimum investment - Rs 1,000/-
Maximum investment: No limit - In multiples of Rs 100/-
Income Tax exemption for investment
Term – 5 years
|Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
|Minimum investment - Rs 1,000/-
Maximum investment: No limit - In multiples of Rs 100/-
Maturity - Double the amount of investment
|Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC)
|Special Scheme for Women and girl children
Investment is allowed from 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2025
Minimum investment - Rs 1,000/-
Maximum investment: Rs 2 Lakh per individual - In multiples of Rs 100/-
3 months-time-gap between the opening of accounts
Term – Two years
Lockup period – 6 months
|PM Cares for Children Scheme 2021
|Special scheme for the beneficiaries identified by Ministry of Women and Child Development
Initially, 4515 accounts were opened and funded
Investment differs based on the age of child and maturity amount is Rs10 Lakh
MIS Interest is payable on 10 Lakh from the age of 18 to 23
Maturity at the age of 23 of the account holders.
|India Post Payment Bank (IPPB)
|Savings and current accounts
Virtual Debit Card
Domestic Money Transfer services
Bill and utility payments
Insurance services for IPPB customers
This information was given by the Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Novemner 28.
