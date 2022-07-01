New Delhi: Several rules pertaining to banking, financial and other sectors are changing from today (Friday, July 1). Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of a common man and hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail.

Check here key financial changes that would impact your everyday life from 1 July, 2022

Double penalty for not linking PAN with Aadhaar from today

The Income Tax Department has said that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures. Now, the bad news is that those taxpayers who link their PAN Card with biometric Aadhaar by June 30, 2022, would be required to pay late fees of Rs 500. Beyond that, the penalty would rise to Rs 1,000.

TDS on virtual digital assets

The income tax department has said the 1 per cent TDS on transfer of virtual digital assets would be levied on net transaction value and the onus of deducting the tax would primarily be on the exchanges. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued an FAQ on the TDS provisions on virtual digital assets (VDA) or cyptocurrencies, which was introduced in 2022-23 Budget and will be effective from July 1.

New credit card, debit card rules

In a bid to ensure security of credit, debit card data, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will implement tokenisation of card transactions from July 1, 2022. RBI had last year enhanced the scope of tokenisation and permitted card issuers to act as token service providers (TSP).

New TDS rule to impact doctors, social media influencers

The income tax department recently issued guidelines on the applicability of new TDS provision regarding benefits received in a business or profession and said that such perquisites can either be in cash or in kind or partly in both of these forms. The new provision comes into effect from July 1.

LPG Cylinder price reduction

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been decreased by almost Rs 200. From today, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 198 per bottle. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 2021 as against the earlier price of Rs 2,219 per bottle in Delhi, while in Kolkata it will be priecd at Rs 2140 instead of Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 1981 instead of Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2186 instead of Rs 2,373 in Chennai.