NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE HIKE

BREAKING: Big relief for consumers! LPG cylinder prices slashed from today, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

Oil Marketing companies announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Big relief for consumers! LPG cylinder prices slashed from today, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the Oil Marketing companies on Friday, 1 July 2022, announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. OMCs have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by nearly Rs 200.

From today, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 198 per bottle. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 2021 as against the earlier price of Rs 2,219 per bottle in Delhi, while in Kolkata it will be priecd at Rs 2140 instead of Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 1981 instead of Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2186 instead of Rs 2,373 in Chennai.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was slashed by Rs 135 on June 1.

You can click on this link to find out how much you will have to pay for LPG in your city.

The prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were hiked in the country on May 19. This was for the second time in a month when the prices of the cooking was increased. Rates of 14 kg domestic cylinder was been hiked by Rs 3.50 while that of a 19 Kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 8 per cylinder.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

LPG Gas Cylinder price hikeLPGLPG gasLPG Gas Cylinder

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?