New Delhi: Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the Oil Marketing companies on Friday, 1 July 2022, announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. OMCs have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by nearly Rs 200.

From today, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 198 per bottle. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 2021 as against the earlier price of Rs 2,219 per bottle in Delhi, while in Kolkata it will be priecd at Rs 2140 instead of Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 1981 instead of Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2186 instead of Rs 2,373 in Chennai.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was slashed by Rs 135 on June 1.

You can click on this link to find out how much you will have to pay for LPG in your city.

The prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders were hiked in the country on May 19. This was for the second time in a month when the prices of the cooking was increased. Rates of 14 kg domestic cylinder was been hiked by Rs 3.50 while that of a 19 Kg commercial LPG was increased by Rs 8 per cylinder.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.