Get Masked Aadhaar to protect your privacy: Know how to download it in few simple steps

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has several layers of security feature for Aadhaar card holders that maintains their privacy. One such privacy feature that guards your Aadhaar identity is called the ‘Masked Aadhaar’.

The Masked Aadhaar, as the name suggests, lets the user opt for an Aadhaar card which does not give the details of all the 12 digits of the Aadhaar number. It only shows the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number while the remaining 8 digits are masked or veiled.

Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible, says UIDAI.

You can use Masked Aadhaar for KYC where sharing Aadhaar number is not necessary.

How to download Masked Aadhaar

Go to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/

Choose your Preference: Regular Aadhaar or Masked Aadhaar

Punch in your unique ID details like your Enrolment ID, Aadhaar Number and VID

Fill in your name and pin code details

Now you will have to generate an OTP

The OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Once you receive the OTP, punch it again and now you will be able to download your Masked Aadhaar

The Masked Aadhaar has to be obtained through e-Aadhaar which is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar. It is digitally signed by the competent Authority of UIDAI. As per Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like Physical Copy of Aadhaar for all purposes.