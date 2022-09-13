Get up to Rs 35 lakhs by just investing Rs 50 DAILY in THIS post office scheme

New Delhi: People want to invest in their golden time to safeguard from bad days. Each and every person looks for a scheme where they have to invest less and the maturity amount should be maximum. As there are dozens of investment options available in the market and the investment platforms are still introducing new schemes, making investment become the go-to method for everyone.

Here is about a scheme in which it is safe to invest and its investment will cost only Rs 50 per day. Indian Post often brings various types of small investment schemes in between. You can get returns of lakhs by investing in this government scheme. The name of this government scheme is Gram Suraksha Yojana. Under this, you can get huge returns of up to 35 lakhs by just investing Rs 50. (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Yojana: Pay single premium, get every month Rs 50,000 for a lifetime)

Continue reading to find out each and every legitimate point of this government scheme due to which one should invest.

What is Gram Suraksha Yojana?

It is absolutely safe to invest in this scheme of India Post. It will give you a big profit in a small investment. The government has brought this wonderful scheme under the Rural Postal Life Insurance Schemes program of the Post Office. If the investor dies during the running of this scheme, his money will be given to his nominee member. (Also Read: Public Provident Fund: Invest Rs 100 per day in PPF, get Rs 25 lakh at the time of retirement; Check details here)

Rules and Regulations

Any citizen of India from 19 years to 55 years can invest in this scheme. From 10 thousand rupees to 10 lakh rupees can be invested in Gram Suraksha Yojana. You can deposit its installment monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually as per your convenience.

If someone invests in this scheme from the age of 19, for 55 years you will have to pay a monthly premium of Rs 1515, on the maturity of which you get Rs 31.60 lakh. On the other hand, after depositing Rs 1411 in monthly premiums for 60 years, you get Rs 34.60 lakh.