topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ARIJIT SINGH

'Godi Mein Bithake Gaana Sunayega?' Fans fume as Arijit Singh's concert charges Rs 16 lakh for single ticket

The price for the luxury lounge might reach Rs 16 lakh. One lounge can hold 40 people, according to the booking website.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Godi Mein Bithake Gaana Sunayega?' Fans fume as Arijit Singh's concert charges Rs 16 lakh for single ticket

New Delhi: Arijit Singh, an Indian singer, has one of the best voices in the business and has amassed a sizable fan base over the years. Fans recently couldn't wait to see him perform in Pune. The high ticket prices, however, have shocked and saddened them. Well, everyone will be shocked by the pricing.

The standing area has tariffs starting at Rs 999. The price for the luxury lounge might reach Rs 16 lakh. One lounge can hold 40 people, according to the booking website. Unsurprisingly, there was a great deal of conflict over the ticket costs. Fans were totally let down, and many used Twitter to express their disappointment. (Also Read: 3-minute pasta lands restaurant in soup; woman files suit over THIS issue)

"1.6m?? Is he dancing on people's laps or something?" said one person. Someone else said, "PL1 16 lakhs?? When the bedroom at the Ghar starts playing music, when does that happen? "16 lakhs crap, that's like 4 years worth of engineering college expenses," wrote a third. Arijit Singh, what is this Harry Styles-like behaviour, someone questioned. (Also Read: WhatsApp data breach: Here's step-by-step guide to check whether your data is leaked or not)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data