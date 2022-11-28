'Godi Mein Bithake Gaana Sunayega?' Fans fume as Arijit Singh's concert charges Rs 16 lakh for single ticket

New Delhi: Arijit Singh, an Indian singer, has one of the best voices in the business and has amassed a sizable fan base over the years. Fans recently couldn't wait to see him perform in Pune. The high ticket prices, however, have shocked and saddened them. Well, everyone will be shocked by the pricing.

The standing area has tariffs starting at Rs 999. The price for the luxury lounge might reach Rs 16 lakh. One lounge can hold 40 people, according to the booking website. Unsurprisingly, there was a great deal of conflict over the ticket costs. Fans were totally let down, and many used Twitter to express their disappointment.

"1.6m?? Is he dancing on people's laps or something?" said one person. Someone else said, "PL1 16 lakhs?? When the bedroom at the Ghar starts playing music, when does that happen? "16 lakhs crap, that's like 4 years worth of engineering college expenses," wrote a third. Arijit Singh, what is this Harry Styles-like behaviour, someone questioned.

