Gold Price Today March 29, 2023: Gold Falls Rs 110; Silver Jumps Rs 350

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 110 to Rs 58,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 58,850 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped by Rs 350 to Rs 70,100 per kg. "Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 58,740 per 10 grams, down Rs 110 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,962 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.14 per ounce. Comex spot gold price is trading down by 0.60 per cent at USD 1,962 per ounce against its previous close, Gandhi said.