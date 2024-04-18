Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PAYTM

Paytm Initiates Customer Migration To Partner Banks For UPI Services

The four handles to choose from include @ptsbi, @pthdfc, @ptaxis, and @ptyes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paytm Initiates Customer Migration To Partner Banks For UPI Services Image Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: In a recent development, One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has kickstarted the process of shifting its customers to partner payment service provider (PSP) banks. This move comes as a response to regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an affiliate of OCL.

Pop-Up Notifications

Starting April 17, Paytm UPI users will begin receiving pop-up notifications asking for consent to transition to new UPI IDs associated with partner banks. (Also Read: Vodafone Idea's FPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, GMP, And Other Key Details)

UPI Handles

The four handles to choose from include @ptsbi, @pthdfc, @ptaxis, and @ptyes. (Also Read: Twitter Ban: Pakistan Imposes Curb On Elon Musk's X)

For the unversed, the RBI imposed strict sanctions on PPBL in February 2024, citing "persistent non-compliances" identified in an audit report. These actions led to PPBL's suspension of core functionalities as a payments bank.

In response to the regulatory measures, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted OCL approval to participate in UPI services as a Third Party App Provider (TPAP) within the multi-bank model on March 14.

This approval allows Paytm to continue offering UPI services to its users after the cessation of PPBL's operations on March 15.

Data from the NPCI website reveals a decline in Paytm's UPI market share to nine percent in March, its lowest level in four years. This decline follows the RBI's stringent restrictions on PPBL, which were imposed in February

. In February, Paytm's UPI market share stood at 11 percent, dropping from the previous month.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Israel going to bring a big storm?
DNA Video
DNA: The hidden dangers of protein powders
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's riot politics!
DNA Video
DNA: Is Constitution going to be changed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?