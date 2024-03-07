New Delhi: The ongoing year is not fruitful from the eye of job recruitment. The layoff spree that started in the last 2022, continues to date. If you are also frustrated by the sacking news, this time it is good news for such people. Elon Musk's owned platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced an abundance of job opportunities.

This time more than a million open positions are available on the platform. This initiative aims to expand the range of services offered by X, making it more than just a social media platform. (Also Read: Bank Holidays: Are Financial Institutions Closed Tomorrow, On Mahashivratri? Check Here)

Job Opportunity At X

In a recent post, X revealed the availability of over a million job openings with a simple message: "1 million+ open jobs. just saying. x.com/jobs." (Also Read: Pune E-Stock Broking Limited IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, Face Value, Lot Size, GMP, And More)

1 million+ open jobs. just sayinghttps://t.co/YXLisClgZh — X (@X) March 6, 2024

How To Search For Job Opportunity On X?

Upon clicking the provided link, users are directed to a page where they can easily search for available jobs by specifying keywords and location preferences.

Elon Musk's Tweet

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has actively supported the platform's job posting initiative. In January, he reshared a post from X Hiring, emphasizing the availability of over a million job postings on X.

Expansion Plans

The introduction of 'X Hiring' aligns with the platform's broader plan to diversify its services. Since its inception, X has aimed to expand its offerings beyond traditional social media functions, catering to various needs of its users, including job search and recruitment.

Payment Features

In addition to job postings, Elon Musk has revealed plans for X to obtain a money transmitter license in New York, enabling the platform to offer payment features.

Musk anticipates receiving the license in California within the next month, with the New York approval expected to follow shortly after.