Good news for health care workers! Centre extends insurance scheme for 180 days

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday extended the `Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting Covid-19` for a period of further 180 days. The current period of the insurance policy is ending on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched on March 30 last year to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and may be at higher risk of infection.

The scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) assures Rs 50 lakh to the family of health workers employed in public healthcare institutions who died due to Covid-19.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for Covid related duties are still being reported from different States/UTs, the insurance policy has been extended with effect from October 21 for a further period of 180 days so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of Covid-19 patients, said the ministry in a statement.

So far, 1,351 claims have been paid under the scheme, the statement added. A letter to this effect has been issued to the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of all States/UTs.