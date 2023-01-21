topStoriesenglish
Good news for pensioners! EPFO allows submission of life certificate anytime for EPS'95 subscribers

EPS-95 – Employee Pension Scheme-1995 is a social security scheme provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Under this scheme, employees working in the organised sector can get a pension after their retirement. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Employees’ prodvident fund organisation (EPFO) has announced to allow EPS’95 pensioners to submit their life certificate anytime that will be valid for one-year from the effective date of submission. It will ensure ease of living for pensioners.

The subscribers can submit the life certificate at these locations:

  • Nearest EPFO office
  • Indian post office
  • UMANG App
  • Common community centre
  • Pension disbursing bank

A pensioner can go at these above-mentioned locations to sumbit their life certificate without any hassle.

The documents that you need to sumbit during the submission can be these:

  • PPO Number
  • Aadhaar Number
  • Mobile no, linked with Aadhaar
  • Description of Bank account

What is EPS’95?

EPS-95 – Employee Pension Scheme-1995 is a social security scheme provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Under this scheme, employees working in the organised sector can get a pension after their retirement. This scheme was launched in 1995. In this scheme, a fixed minimum pension of between Rs 1000 – Rs 2000 can be availed every month. Besides, it has many other facilities that can be availed. To avail benefits of the scheme, an employee should have completed a service for at least 10 years, which does not have to be continuous service. 

