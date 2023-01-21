Good news for pensioners! EPFO allows submission of life certificate anytime for EPS'95 subscribers

New Delhi: Employees’ prodvident fund organisation (EPFO) has announced to allow EPS’95 pensioners to submit their life certificate anytime that will be valid for one-year from the effective date of submission. It will ensure ease of living for pensioners.

ALSO READ | Musk hints Twitter will translate & suggest tweets from ppl in other countries

The subscribers can submit the life certificate at these locations:

Nearest EPFO office

Indian post office

UMANG App

Common community centre

Pension disbursing bank

EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.#EPFO #Pension #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/GQaGHw8jzI — EPFO (@socialepfo) November 17, 2022

A pensioner can go at these above-mentioned locations to sumbit their life certificate without any hassle.

ALSO READ | Over 50,000 employees laid off by 153 companies globally in 2023 so far

The documents that you need to sumbit during the submission can be these:

PPO Number

Aadhaar Number

Mobile no, linked with Aadhaar

Description of Bank account

What is EPS’95?

EPS-95 – Employee Pension Scheme-1995 is a social security scheme provided by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Under this scheme, employees working in the organised sector can get a pension after their retirement. This scheme was launched in 1995. In this scheme, a fixed minimum pension of between Rs 1000 – Rs 2000 can be availed every month. Besides, it has many other facilities that can be availed. To avail benefits of the scheme, an employee should have completed a service for at least 10 years, which does not have to be continuous service.