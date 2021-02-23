Good news for PF subscribers! Find solution to your grievances and complaints via WhatsApp

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has launched several online facilities for millions of PF Subscribers, thus making it easier for them to smoothly operate their PF account.

For the further ease of the PF subscribers, EPFO has also started a WhatsApp service, using which PF account holders can find solution to the problem related to their account. The WhatsApp helpline service (EPFO WhatsApp helpline service), aims to lessen your visits to the PF office.

The WhatsApp helpline service has been started in all 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any member can lodge a complaint through WhatsApp message. To know the WhatsApp number of your area, the account holder visit the official website of EPFO https://www.epfindia.gov.in.

You can also click this direct link, to find the number of your area.

Other features of EPFO include EPFIGMS portal (online complaint resolution portal), CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) and 24-hour call centre, which have all been designed for the ease of PF subscribers.

Earlier this month, EPFO launched electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS to view EPF compliances of their contractors. Now, EPFO registered employer engaging employees through contractor(s) can add the details of contractor(s) and contract employees at EPFO's unified portal.

PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS (PE) not registered with EPFO can register on unified portal to receive login/password to add details of their contractor(s) and contract employees. On adding contractor's details, PE can view through their login the employee wise remittance made by contractors through ECR. PE can now ensure their contractor(s) enrol all contract workers and remit EPF contribution through ECR.