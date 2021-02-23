हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Good news for PF subscribers! Find solution to your grievances and complaints via WhatsApp

For the further ease of the PF subscribers, EPFO has also started a WhatsApp service, using which PF account holders can find solution to the problem related to their account. The WhatsApp helpline service (EPFO WhatsApp helpline service), aims to lessen your visits to the PF office.

Good news for PF subscribers! Find solution to your grievances and complaints via WhatsApp

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has launched several online facilities for millions of PF Subscribers, thus making it easier for them to smoothly operate their PF account. 

For the further ease of the PF subscribers, EPFO has also started a WhatsApp service, using which PF account holders can find solution to the problem related to their account. The WhatsApp helpline service (EPFO WhatsApp helpline service), aims to lessen your visits to the PF office.

The WhatsApp helpline service has been started in all 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any member can lodge a complaint through WhatsApp message. To know the WhatsApp number of your area, the account holder visit the official website of EPFO https://www.epfindia.gov.in

You can also click this direct link, to find the number of your area. 

Other features of EPFO include EPFIGMS portal (online complaint resolution portal), CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) and 24-hour call centre, which have all been designed for the ease of PF subscribers.

Earlier this month, EPFO launched electronic facility for PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS to view EPF compliances of their contractors. Now, EPFO registered employer engaging employees through contractor(s) can add the details of contractor(s) and contract employees at EPFO's unified portal.

Live TV

#mute

PRINCIPAL EMPLOYERS (PE) not registered with EPFO can register on unified portal to receive login/password to add details of their contractor(s) and contract employees. On adding contractor's details, PE can view through their login the employee wise remittance made by contractors through ECR. PE can now ensure their contractor(s) enrol all contract workers and remit EPF contribution through ECR.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EPFOPFProvident fundWhatsapp
Next
Story

Inactive MobiKwik user? Be ready to pay upto Rs 140 as wallet maintenance charge

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Bollywood Breaking: Disha calls Tiger Shroff a 'Bro'!