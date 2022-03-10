Good news for Railway passengers: Now, apply for PAN, Aadhaar cards at stations, check details

New Delhi: In good news for passengers of Indian Railways, the department has now started a new service allowing eligible residents to apply for PAN and Aadhaar cards directly at railway stations.

Indian Railways is also offering a slew of other services at its several railway stations. These stations offer a facility to recharge mobile phones and pay electricity bills, among others.

Indian Railways has informed that such services will be offered at kiosks called RailWire Saathi Kiosks. The department has noted that RailTel will be going to set up the kiosks on the lines of common service centres.

Passengers arriving at Railway Station will be able to apply for Aahaar Card and PAN cards at RailWire Saathi Kiosks. They can also avail of facilities such as filing taxes and applying for voter cards. Services such as banking, insurance, income tax, bus tickets and air tickets will also be offered via the kiosks.

Meanwhile, RailTel has recently achieved the milestone of one lakh fibre to home broadband internet users in Tamil Nadu, mostly in rural areas, the rail public sector unit said early this month.

RailTel is offering the service under the brand name "Railwire". "The highlight of this achievement is that over 50 per cent of the users are from rural areas which include many far-flung remote villages where only Railwire broadband internet service is available," the PSU said in a statement. Also Read: Markets rally for 3rd day; Sensex jumps 817 points

Meanwhile, RailTel is planning to create ‘edge data centres’ at Railway premises across 102 locations, especially Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns in the country. The ‘edge data centres’ will be set up by RailTel jointly with partners, ANI reported. Also Read: Big update for SBI YONO users! Bank plans to soon revamp app to ‘ONLY YONO’, offer extra services

