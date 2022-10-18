Good news! UP Govt increases DA to 38% retrospectively, also announces BONUS for its employees

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government has announced to hike the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners of the State to 38% from 34% ahead of Diwali. The increased DA is effective restrospectively from July 1, 2022, according to the State announcement. Besides, UP government has announced to give a bonus of Rs 6,908 to every employee for the the fiscal of year of 2021-22.

ALSO READ | From IRIS Scan to Gesture Control; Apple's upcoming headset may have: Report

In a tweet on the official Twitter handle, Chief Minister office said to increase the dearness allowance from 34 % at present to 38% from the effective date of July 1, 2022 for state employees and pensioners in keeping the rising inflation. The step aims to provide some relief against the high inflation persisting over a longer period of time.

In another tweet, UP government announced to give bonus for the fiscal year of 2021-22 for every employee. The move is aimed for the broad benefits for them.

Delhi Government hiked DA by 4%

Ahead of festivals down the line, the Delhi government has decided to hike the dearness allowance of its employees by 4%. Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, according to an official order.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp rolls out status update reaction feature in India

Delhi government decision comes after the Union cabinet increased the dearness allowance of its 41.85 lakh central employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners on September 28 by 4%. Earlier, Rajasthan government had announced to increase the DA by 4% on the same day after the announcement of the Union Cabinet.