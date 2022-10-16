WhatsApp rolls out status update reaction feature in India

WhatsApp Latest Feature: WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to react to status updates in India. The update was released through build number 2.22.21.83 for Android users. Through this update, WhatsApp has not only added the ability to react to status with the emoji feature but also released other features for Indian users. These features are the ability to create and share a link for your WhatsApp call from the Calls tab, only admins will be notified when you leave a group, group admins can now delete others’ messages for everyone and all participants can see who deleted it, one can undo “delete for me” for a few seconds. WhatsApp said that these features will be rolled out over the coming weeks for all users.

What is the 'react to a Status' feature?

It's not that WhatsApp users were not able to react to status updates by their contacts. They had the option to react by selecting the required emoji from the chatbox/typing slot option. However, with the 'react to a Status' feature, WhatsApp has made it easy and direct for users to respond to someone's status story.

As you can see in the above photo, as soon as you tap on the reply option or swipe up on someone's status, eight emoji options will appear on the screen and you can directly tap on any of them to send it as a reply. These emoji options include Face with Tears of Joy, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper and Hundred Points.

Also Read: PM Kisan 12th installment Diwali Bonanza: PM Modi to transfer Rs 2,000 in farmers' accounts on THIS date

The ability to react to status updates is also now available to iOS users and is being rolled out to others in the coming days. If you also want to try the new feature, first you should update your WhatsApp to its latest version and then open the status section to check for the feature. If the feature is still not available to you, then you should wait for some more days as WhatsApp is gradually rolling it out for all users.