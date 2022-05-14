New Delhi: Collectors of old and rare currency notes and coins are earning impressive amounts of money by selling valuable collectables on online classifieds platforms. If you also have old and rare coins and notes, you can also earn money real simple, real easy by selling the currency online. For instance, if you have any note of Rs 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 or 100 or 2000 with the serial number 786, you can make lakhs of rupees overnight sitting at home. Here’s the step-by-step guide on how you can make a fortune by selling old and rare notes and coins:

In India, many are fond of collecting unique coins. However, when they are in dire need of funds, such collectables can come in handy and help them earn lakhs. One can easily sell the coins on classified platforms such as IndiaMart, E-bay, and Quikr, among others.

Old collectable notes are selling for lakhs of rupees on the website and the ones with serial number 786 are reportedly in great demand. The reason behind the increased demand for such notes is that the number 786 has great significance in the Islamic religion. The number is considered lucky and that’s why followers of Islam collect notes with serial number 786.

How to Sell Old Notes With Serial Number 786:

Step 1: Visit www.ebay.com.

Step 2: Register yourself as a 'Seller' on the website. However, if you are an already registered seller on the platform, you can directly log in.

Step 3: Upon logging in, you need to create a listing for the note. You will need to upload a clear photo of your note to the listing so that your advertisements look genuine. You will also have to set the price at which you want to sell the note. According to media reports, special notes with a 786 serial number are selling for up to Rs 3 lakh.

Step 4: Once your listing is live, people fond of collecting old notes and notes and coins will start contacting you.

Step 5: You can negotiate with the buyers to sell your coin at the price you want.