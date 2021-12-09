Got special 10 paisa coin? Sell online to make thousands of rupees in a snap; check process

New Delhi: Collectors of old coins nowadays are making a fortune by selling their old coins at a hefty price. So, if you’re also in possession of rare and collectable coins, you can also rake in thousands of rupees by selling them online.

In one such case, you can sell your old 10 paisa coin released between 1957 to 1963 to earn thousands of rupees. The 10 paisa coins were the first coins to be released in the Republic of India.

In 1957, India had introduced a decimal system. So, a few 10 paisa coins had decimals inscribed on them. However, after 1963, the government had decided to withdraw the system and only paise were being written on coins.

Moreover, the special 10 paisa coin that we’re talking about was made from copper-nickel metal, which makes it special from other coins released around that time period.

The coin weighs about 5 grams and has a diameter of 23 mm. The government had minted the special 10 paisa coins at its three facilities - Bombay, Calcutta and Hyderabad.

Ashoka Pillar is inscribed on one side of the coin while on the other side, you can see 10 Naye paise written in Devnagri script with “Rupaye ka dasvan bhag” minted on it. At the bottom of the coin inscribed the year of minting with the mintmark.

If you have the special, you can also sell it online for about Rs 1000, according to media reports. The coin is reportedly selling at the above-mentioned price on online classifieds platforms and other websites that let buyers connect with sellers. Also Read: Better.com’s top executives resign after CEO Vishal Garg relentlessly fired 900 on Zoom call: Report

You need to create a new account or log in to the portal and list your coin along with the selling price and photos to make the listing more genuine. Once you have uploaded the listing, potential buyers will soon contact you to buy the coin. Also Read: Centre approves 8 companies under PLI scheme for manufacturing medical devices

