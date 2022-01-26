Got special Rs 2 coin? Sell it online to earn lakhs of rupees, check how

New Delhi: Old and rare coins are selling online for lakhs of rupees, making collectors of the currency rich in a snap. On the internet, there has been a renewed interest of buyers of old and collectable currencies. Besides coins, collectors are also increasingly buying antique things in the international market.

So, if you own a rare coin or note, this would be the right time to sell it off. For instance, if you have a special Rs 2 coin, you can earn about Rs 5 lakh by selling it online. The special coin mentioned here is of 1994 series. The demand for the coins has increased manifold, according to a report by Zee News Hindi.

On the reverse side of the coin, there’s an inscription of World Food Day. On the online classifieds portal, Quickr, the coin’s price has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, the value of the one rupee silver coin of Queen Victoria, which was issued during British rule, is fixed at Rs 2 lakh by sellers on classified portals.

Also, the price of one rupee coin issued in 1918 has jumped to Rs 9 lakh on the e-commerce site Quikr. You can also easily buy and sell old and collectable notes and coins by following a few simple steps.

Here’s how you can old coins to make a quick buck:

Step 1: Create an account or log in to your OLX or Quikr account.

Step 2: Create a listing for your coin.

Step 3: Add details about the coin and what makes it special.

Step 4: Add photos of the coin to make sure that the listing appears genuine.

Step 5: Add the price at which you want to sell the coin.

Step 6: Submit the listing for verification.

Once the listing is approved, you will start receiving calls and messages from potential buyers. You can sell the coins to a buyer after negotiating the price and other terms of the sale.

