Govt launches Single Integrated Pensioners Portal in collaboration with State Bank of India

New Delhi: Union Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh has launched Single Integrated Pensioners' Portal developed in collaboration with State Bank of India. The portal is aimed at “Ease of Living” for the Central Government Pensioners. All the remaining 16 Pension disbursing banks shall now begin their integration with BHAVISHYA.

Bhavishya 9.0 version was being released today with its integration with the Pension Disbursing Banks. BHAVISHYA, a Portal for Pension Payment and Tracking System, is being integrated with Pension Seva portal of SBI and will enable Pensioners to get all information and services at one place with single login.

On completion of all phases of this integration the retirees can choose a Bank and Branch for opening an online Pension Account, check their monthly pension slips, Form 16, Status of Life Certificate as well as change their Pension Disbursing Bank through BHAVISHYA.

BHAVISHYA has recently been rated as the 3rd best portal among all Government of India service portals by National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA), said Dr Singh.

“The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) therefore chose this End-to-End digitized portal for the integration with BHAVISHYA as the base portal which shall finally become a single window for all Central Government Pensioners. The following portals have now been merged with BHAVISHYA window: CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, ANUDAAN, SANKALP & Pension DASHBOARD,” he added.

The ‘Bhavishya’ platform was made mandatory for all central government departments since 01.01.2017 and this system is at present being successfully implemented in the main Secretariat of 97 Ministries/Departments including 815 Attached Offices, along with 7,902 DDOs on board. He also informed that as on date, more than 1, 74,000 cases have been processed on BHAVISHYA i.e. PPOs issued which includes more than 1 lakh e-PPOs.

The Minister on arrival inaugurated a Pension Disbursing Bank Exhibition in which all the 17 Pension Disbursing Banks participated to display their digital initiatives and products meant for retiring government officials. This was a first of its kind initiative organized by Department of Pension in order to enable retiring employees to take an informed decision while opening a Pension account.