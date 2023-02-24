New Delhi: The Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM), which aims to boost solar power output in India while simultaneously providing farmers with the advantages of solar farming, has been announced by the Central Government. The Union Budget 2018–19 has allocated a total of Rs. 48,000 crores over the following ten years for this effort.

The Central Government changed an existing PM-KUSUM programme component — a farmer income assistance and a de-dieselization scheme — in March 2021 to focus on solarizing agricultural feeders rather than pumps.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is in charge of carrying out the Kusum Programme. The government initially supplied 1.75 million off-grid agricultural solar pumps. 10000 MegaWatt solar power plants were constructed on undeveloped land.

The state electricity distribution companies, or DISCOMS, purchased the excess solar energy produced by the farmers in the desert regions. Incentives are provided to these DISCOMS to purchase this energy.

The government switches its current pumps and tube wells over to solar power. The goal is to irrigate the field using solar power, with farmers receiving subsidies covering 60 percent of the cost. This revenue will be divided between the federal government and the states. 30 percent of the cost will be financed by a bank loan.

It will enable a greater degree of decentralisation in the production of solar energy. The DISCOMS services' transmission problems will be investigated. Subsidies in the agricultural sector will have a substantially less impact on DISCOMs.

Now that solar plants have been placed on their dry fields, farmers will have the chance to sell any extra energy they create back to the grid. It will support India's emerging green economy.

The plan can generate employment right now. Each Megawatt of small-capacity solar system is thought to produce roughly 24.50 job years. Hence, it is probable that the programme will enhance the number of opportunities for both self-employment and employment, totaling 7.55 lakh job years for both skilled and unskilled employees.