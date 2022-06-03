New Delhi: The last date to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card was extended by the Central government from March 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023. However, those who missed the March 31, 2022, deadline are now required to pay a penalty for not linking the documents by the due date. Such cardholders will have to pay to Rs 500 as a penalty if they link their PAN and Aadhaar cards by June 30, 2022. From July 1, 2022, cardholders who haven’t linked the documents will have to pay a double penalty of Rs 1000.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a recent statement stated that cardholders will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 to complete the Aadhaar-PAN linking process from July 1, 2022.



“A window of opportunity has been provided to the taxpayers up to 31st of March 2023 to intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions. As a result, taxpayers will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 up to three months from 1st April 2022 and a fee of Rs.1000 after that, while intimating their Aadhaar,” the department said in its statement.

Here’s How To Link Aadhaar Card with PAN Card:

Step 1: First of all, you need to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal at https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.

Step 2: In the next step, you will need to register your details on the portal using your PAN as the user ID.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID, password and date of birth on the IT portal.

Step 4: Once you are logged in, you will see a pop-up window prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar card.

Step 5: However, if you don’t get the notification, you can visit the ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar. Simply click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button to link the documents.

Step 6: You will need to simply verify the PAN details mentioned on the site and the details on your Aadhaar card.

Step 8: Enter your Aadhaar card number and tap on the "Link Now" button.

Step 9: Your Aadhaar card will be linked to your PAN card. You will soon receive a message on the screen about the successful linkage.