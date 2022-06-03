New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 3, 2022, have been released by the developers of the game. Players can use the codes to get in-app rewards to make their gameplay more exciting. The 12-digit Garena Free Fire codes can be redeemed on the official website to get exciting rewards such as skins for weapons and characters. Players can log in to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal using their Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Apple, Huawei or VK ID.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that is played by millions of gamers globally. The game had amassed massive popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India in 2020 on national safety and user privacy concerns.

However, Garena Free Fire, too, now has been banned by the Indian government in the country. But gamers in other countries can use the daily redeem codes to get exciting rewards in their accounts.

Meanwhile, Indian players can enjoy playing Garena Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of the battle royale game, which is still available in the country, at least on the Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, June 3, 2022:

FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

FJBH VFS4 TY23

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

PCNF 5CQB AJLK

FF9M J31C XKRG

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

F87G YF3D GE6B

F7YG T1BE 456Y

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

Steps, Website to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for June 3

Step 1: First of all, gamers are required to visit the official redemption portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will then need to log in to the portal with your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, Twitter, or VK ID.

Step 3: Now, you will need to enter the redeem codes into the text box. Click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Tap on the 'OK' button that will open up after you click on the confirmation button.

You will receive the rewards against the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the mail section of the game within 24 hours of a successful redemption.