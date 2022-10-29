Haven't received PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 12th Instalment yet? Do THIS step to get the payment by November 30

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi had released the 12th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for beneficiary farmers on October 17. However, some eligible farmers haven’t received their instalments as of now. One of the reasons of not getting the instalment is pointed out the unavailability of Know-your-Customer (KYC) linked to beneficiary accounts.

Farmers who have not received cash transfer yet

It is possible that those farmers who haven’t received the payment may haven’t updated their electornic know your customer (eKYC) so far. According to the information on the official website of PM Kisan Yojana (pmkisan.gov.in), e-KYC has been made mandatory in this scheme.

Don’t get upset if you haven’t received the payment due to the e-kyc problem. You still have the option to get the payment if you complete your e-kyc by November 30.

What’s the procedure?

If you are a beneficiary of the scheme then you must have done your e-kyc before November 30. OTP-based e-KYC can be done via PM Kisan portal or nearest CSC centres. They provide biometric based e-KYC.

Check how to do it:

Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana at pmkisan.gov.in Click on the option of e-KYC on the right side of the website Enter your Aadhaar number Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number After that click on ‘Submit’ That’s it. E-KYC is done

If you want to check your name on the list, here's the step-by-step guide for you:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan Yojana - pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab is present on the home page

Step 3: Now, after clicking on the beneficiary status, the person will have to choose either option - Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number

Step 4: After choosing the selected option, click on 'Get Data'

Step 5: The beneficiaries will be able to see the data.

If you want to raise a complaint, here's the guide for you:

To register a complaint, you can call or email the number or address given below

Email ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in. and pmkisan-funds@gov.in

Helpline no: 011-24300606,155261

Toll-free number: 1800-115-526