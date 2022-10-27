'Didn't buy Twitter for money but...': Elon Musk tells advertisers a day before $44 bn buyout deadline

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk penned down on Thursday a lengthy note to Twitter advertisers a day before the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal deadline. He shared the note on his official Twitter handle explaining his purpose to buy Twitter. He said to build a common digital town square for the future of civilization where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Warning about the polarization on the Social Media, Musk said there is currently great danger that it will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fuled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost,” Musk said in the note.

Musk informed that he didn’t buy Twitter for money, but try to help humanity. He might be failed in pursuing this goal.

Explaining about the future aim for Twitter, Musk informed that Twitter obviously couldn’t become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences. There will be adherence to the laws of the land, checking and filtering the platform.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Earlier, he had shared a video in which he was being seen to enter the Twitter headquarter with holding a sink and smiling. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”