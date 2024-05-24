HDFC Bank Customers Alert! UPI, Net Banking, And Mobile Banking Services Will Be Down On THIS Date & Time- Details Inside

New Delhi: HDFC Bank customers would not be able to access several banking services early on Saturday, May 25. Due to scheduled maintenance, net banking, mobile banking and UPI will be unavailable from 3:30 am to 6:30 am, as stated on the bank's website.

HDFC Bank has informed its customers via SMS: “Scheduled Maintenance: Some transactions on HDFC Bank NetBanking and MobileBanking App will be unavailable on May 25, from 3:30 AM to 6:30 AM.”

What banking services will be unavailable?

The HDFC Bank website states that accounts, deposits, fund transfers (NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, and within bank transfers), online payments, and certain other transactions will be unavailable from 3:30 AM to 6:30 AM on May 25, 2024.

Will UPI work during these hours?

No, During this period customers will also be unable to make payments via UPI.

HDFC Bank customers can utilize the bank's ChatBanking service to learn more about the services affected by the scheduled maintenance of the bank's platforms.

What is HDFC ChatBanking service?

HDFC Bank ChatBanking is a WhatsApp-based chat service allowing customers to access over 200 services and transactions 24/7. HDFC Bank's ChatBanking service on WhatsApp is fully secure with end-to-end encryption.

How to register for HDFC Bank's ChatBanking service?

To register for HDFC Bank ChatBanking simply save the number 7070022222 in your contacts. Then, send "Hi" or "Register" via WhatsApp from your bank-registered mobile number to 7070022222. You'll receive guidance through the registration process. The bank has provided some frequently asked questions (FAQs) for customers regarding the ChatBanking service.