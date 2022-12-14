topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates from today 14 December 2022 --Check latest FD rates

HDFC Bank has announced revision in Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE Applicable from 14th Dec, 2022. Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates from today 14 December 2022 --Check latest FD rates

New Delhi: Major banks in India have also followed suit after the RBI raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points last week. The latest Bank to follow suit is HDFC Bank which has revised its FD interest rates effective from today 14 December 2022.

HDFC Bank has announced revision in Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE Applicable from 14th Dec, 2022. Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year. (Also read: SBI Credit Card new rules from January 2023)

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore
  Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50%
15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50%
30 - 45 days 3.50% 4.00%
46 - 60 days 4.50% 5.00%
61 - 89 days 4.50% 5.00%
90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00%
6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75% 6.25%
9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50%
1 year to < 15 months 6.50% 7.00%
15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50%
18 months to < 21 months 7.00% 7.50%
21 months - 2 years 7.00% 7.50%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00% 7.50%
3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00% 7.50%
5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00% 7.75%*

An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian, says the HDFC Bank website.

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent, the fifth straight increase since May. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is adjusted to 6 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate to 6.50 per cent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?