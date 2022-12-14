New Delhi: Major banks in India have also followed suit after the RBI raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points last week. The latest Bank to follow suit is HDFC Bank which has revised its FD interest rates effective from today 14 December 2022.

HDFC Bank has announced revision in Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE Applicable from 14th Dec, 2022. Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year. (Also read: SBI Credit Card new rules from January 2023)

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 - 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 - 60 days 4.50% 5.00% 61 - 89 days 4.50% 5.00% 90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00% 6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75% 6.25% 9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year to < 15 months 6.50% 7.00% 15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50% 18 months to < 21 months 7.00% 7.50% 21 months - 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 3 year 1 day to - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.00% 7.75%*

An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to 31st Mar’2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian, says the HDFC Bank website.

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent, the fifth straight increase since May. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is adjusted to 6 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate to 6.50 per cent.