HDFC Bank Hikes FD interest rates for the second within a month --Check latest HDFC bank FD rates

HDFC Bank's new FD rates are effective from October 26. Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore.

New Delhi: In what could be good news for fixed deposit investors during the ongoing festive season, HDFC Bank has increased the FD interest rate. India’s biggest private sector lender has increased the FD interest rates for the second time within a month. The HDFC Bank FD rate hike is for deposits across various tenors. According to the latest notification by HDFC, the interest has been increased for FDs worth Rs 2 crore or less. 

HDFC Bank's new FD rates are effective from October 26. Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore. (Read more: Utsav Deposit scheme with attractive interest rates ending tomorrow, October 28)

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore
  Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50%
15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50%
30 - 45 days 3.50% 4.00%
46 - 60 days 4.00% 4.50%
61 - 89 days 4.50% 5.00%
90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00%
6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.25% 5.75%
9 mnths 1 day to < 1 Year 5.50% 6.00%
1 Year to 15 months 6.10% 6.60%
15 months to < 18 months 6.15% 6.65%
18months to < 21months 6.15% 6.65%
21 months to 2 years 6.15% 6.65%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 6.25% 6.75%
3 Year 1day to 5 years 6.25% 6.75%
5 Year 1 day to 10 years 6.20% 6.95%*

Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs. Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year, says HDFC Bank in its website.

Prior of HDFC Bank, several other public and private sector lenders increased the interest rates on FD investments. The big banks include PNB, Canara Bank, ICICI to name a few.

