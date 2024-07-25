Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769992
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Effective July 24--Check Latest HDFC FD Rates 2024

Check complete chart on HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 3 Crore Effective 24 July 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Effective July 24--Check Latest HDFC FD Rates 2024

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that it has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on certain tenures by up to 20 basis points (bps). The latest HDFC FD rates effective from 24 July 2024 are for amount below Rs 3 crore.

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 3 Crore Effective 24 July 2024

Tenor Bucket < 3 Crore
  Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50%
15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50%
30 - 45 days 3.50% 4.00%
46 - 60 days 4.50% 5.00%
61 - 89 days 4.50% 5.00%
90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00%
6 months 1 days < = 9 months 5.75% 6.25%
9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50%
1 year to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10%
15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.60%
18 months to < 21 months 7.25% 7.75%
21 months - 2 years 7.00% 7.50%
2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00% 7.50%
2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months 7.35% 7.85%
2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year 7.00% 7.50%
3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00% 7.50%
4 Year 7 Months - 55 months 7.40% 7.90%
4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years 7.00% 7.50%
5 Years 1 day - 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits

The bank has also said that customers can earn higher interest on their FD for tenures of 2 years and 11 months (i.e., 35 months) and 4 years and 7 months (i.e., 55 months). This is for Limited time only, said the bank.

Additionally, Senior Citizen benefits of 0.50 percent extra is applicable.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!
DNA Video
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA Video
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA Video
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA Video
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: No NEET Re-Exam
DNA Video
DNA: Will there be a major reshuffle in budget?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mann Ki Baat' of Kanwadiyas!
DNA Video
DNA: How 3 viruses caused havoc in India?