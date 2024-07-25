HDFC Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Effective July 24--Check Latest HDFC FD Rates 2024
Check complete chart on HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 3 Crore Effective 24 July 2024.
New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that it has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on certain tenures by up to 20 basis points (bps). The latest HDFC FD rates effective from 24 July 2024 are for amount below Rs 3 crore.
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 3 Crore Effective 24 July 2024
|Tenor Bucket
|< 3 Crore
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|15 - 29 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|30 - 45 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|46 - 60 days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|61 - 89 days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|90 days < = 6 months
|4.50%
|5.00%
|6 months 1 days < = 9 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|9 months 1 day to < 1 year
|6.00%
|6.50%
|1 year to < 15 months
|6.60%
|7.10%
|15 months to < 18 months
|7.10%
|7.60%
|18 months to < 21 months
|7.25%
|7.75%
|21 months - 2 years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months
|7.35%
|7.85%
|2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year
|7.00%
|7.50%
|3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|4 Year 7 Months - 55 months
|7.40%
|7.90%
|4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|5 Years 1 day - 10 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits
The bank has also said that customers can earn higher interest on their FD for tenures of 2 years and 11 months (i.e., 35 months) and 4 years and 7 months (i.e., 55 months). This is for Limited time only, said the bank.
Additionally, Senior Citizen benefits of 0.50 percent extra is applicable.
