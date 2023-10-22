HDFC Bank Latest FD Rates 2023: Check How Much Return You Will Get From Fixed Deposits

New Delhi: As the financial landscape continues to evolve, keeping track of the latest fixed deposit (FD) rates has become increasingly crucial for investors and individuals aiming to maximize their returns.

Whether you are a seasoned investor or someone exploring the world of financial planning, staying informed about the newest FD rates is fundamental for making informed and strategic investment decisions.

Here are the latest interest rates for fixed deposits HDFC Bank is offering based on the duration of the investment.

For a period of 7 to 14 days, the interest rate is 3 percent for the general public and 3.5 percent for senior citizens. From 15 to 29 days, both general public and senior citizens receive an interest rate of 3 percent.

In the range of 30 to 45 days, the interest rate is 3.5 percent for the general public and 4 percent for senior citizens. For deposits lasting 46 to 60 days, the general public earns 4.5 percent interest, while senior citizens receive 5 percent.

Over the course of 61 to 89 days, both groups get an interest rate of 4.5 percent. For investments held for 90 days up to less than or equal to 6 months, the interest rate is 4.5 percent for the general public and 5 percent for senior citizens.

In the period of 6 months 1 day to less than 9 months, the general public earns 5.75 percent, and senior citizens receive 6.25 percent. From 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year, both groups get an interest rate of 6 percent.

For investments lasting 1 year to less than 15 months, the general public receives 6.6 percent interest, while senior citizens earn 7.1 percent. In the range of 15 months to less than 18 months, both general public and senior citizens enjoy an interest rate of 7.1 percent.

From 18 months 1 day to less than 21 months, the general public gets 7 percent, and senior citizens earn 7.5 percent. Over the course of 21 months to 2 years, both groups receive an interest rate of 7 percent.

For deposits lasting 2 years 1 day to less than 2 years 11 months, the interest rate is 7 percent for the general public and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

From 2 years 11 months to 35 months, both groups get an interest rate of 7 percent. In the range of 2 years 11 months 1 day to 4 years 7 months, the general public earns 7 percent, and senior citizens receive 7.5 percent.

For deposits lasting 4 years 7 months 1 day less than or equal to 5 years, the interest rate is 7 percent for the general public and 7.5 percent for senior citizens.

Over the course of 5 years 1 day to 10 years, the general public gets 7 percent, while senior citizens enjoy an interest rate of 7.75 percent.