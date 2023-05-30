HDFC Bank Launches Special Edition FD With Upto 7.25% Interest Rates --Check Tenor, latest FD rates

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has launched Special Edition Fixed Deposits with interest rates upto 7.25 percent.

"Presenting, HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits. Enjoy HIGHER FD Rates @7.20% on tenure 35 months and @7.25% on a tenure 55 months. What's more? Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% EXTRA!...So Hurry! Valid for Limited Period only," the Bank wrote on its website.

For the regular citizen interest rates will be 7.20 percent for 2 years 11 months while they will earn 7.25 percent interest rates for 4 years 7 months. Senior citizens will get 7.70 percent for 2 years 11 months while they will earn 7.75 percent interest rates for 4 years 7 months.

"Fixed Deposits booked with monthly or quarterly interest payout option, TDS recovery will by default happen from linked current / savings account. Please visit nearest branch / contact RM for clarification.

FD will get booked at your home branch. If you are an NRIs, Minors or Current Account holder, kindly book your Fixed Deposit via NetBanking or MobileBanking App," the bank said.

In another news, HDFC Bank's Special FD Scheme for senior citizens named ‘HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD’ been extended further. HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD scheme will be available and valid for subscription July 7, 2023, said the bank’s website.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD Scheme will give Resident Senior Citizen customers an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.50% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum, said the bank’s website.

"An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to July 7, 2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indian," HDFC Bank said.