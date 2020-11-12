हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank opens this account facility for merchants, self-employed professionals

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has launched a comprehensive banking and payment solution for merchants – SmartHub Merchant Solutions 3.0. 

This first-of-its-kind solution allows merchants and self-employed professionals to instantly open a current account and start accepting payments in-store, online, and on-the-go, the bank said in a statement.

"The comprehensive merchant solution will enable the Bank to reach out to more than 20 million small & medium merchants and also professional services like doctors, pharmacies, salons and laundry services across metro, semi urban and rural India in the next 3 years," HDFC Bank said.

Key features of SmartHub Merchant Solutions 3.0 include:

  • Instant account opening and merchant setup
     
  • Payment collection through any mode – Bharat QR code, Aadhaar Pay, UPI, SMS Pay, Credit or Debit Cards, or any app such as Payzapp, Google Pay
     
  • Customise interface in 9 languages
     
  • Share product catalogue with customers via SMS, email or Whatsapp
     
  • View and apply for loan and credit card offers

  • Single dashboard view of payments and dues across locations
     
  • Segment specific Value Added services like inventory management for grocery merchants, EMI for Electronic merchants, billing, inventory and reminders for pharmaceutical merchants to name a few
     
  • Merchants can also create their own customer loyalty program on this solution. They can run their own ‘discounts and offers’ for their customers.

For the merchants, SmartHub 3.0 will be available in multiple forms – app based, web based and also a range of PoS devices. The comprehensive solution will enable efficiencies in the business for them. For example, features like digitizing Khata, enabling collection reminders, inventory management, billing software and lending to merchants’ basis their banking history.

