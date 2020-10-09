HDFC Bank's bumper festive offer for rural customers – Check details on tractor, two-wheeler, Kisan gold loans

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Friday launched its festive offers for the semi-urban and rural customers in India.

The HDFC ‘Festive Treats’ is the Bank's annual financial services dhamaka through the Government of India’s Common Service Centres (CSC) network.

Through the network of 1.2 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with CSC, customers in these locations can avail of offers specifically created for them. Customers will get special deals on all banking products from loans to bank accounts. This includes home loans, 2-wheeler loans, car loans, tractor loans, gold loans or business growth loans.

The bank has also tapped over 3,000+ hyperlocal merchants and traders to offer customized deals at the regional level. Customers can avail of flat 5% to 15% off in various categories including apparel, electronics, grocery, home decor and jewellery among others. This is over and above 1,000+ national and international offers that can are also available.

Customers simply have to walk to their nearest Common Service Centre or neighbourhood VLE to avail of special festive offers available across the spectrum of financial solutions. In the current circumstances with the pandemic, all these offers are also available online.

These are the key highlights of the offer

Both retail as well as business customers can avail the following benefits:

Discounts on processing fees for loans.

Reduced EMIs.

Discounts on foreclosure charges on certain loans availed during the period.

The following are the illustrative benefits for rural customers

Two Wheeler Loan at Zero Processing Fee.

Down payment starting at Rs 1999 and up to 25% Lower EMI for the first 6 months.

50% off on Foreclosure charges for Tractor Loans booked between 1st October to 15th November and up to 90% funding on Tractors.

50% waiver in Processing Fee for Kisan Gold Loan.

“We want to help people living in rural areas and extend as much benefit of HDFC Bank's Festive Treats to them as those in urban areas," Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV said.

“Through our partnership with CSC SPV we were able to reach so many people in these markets last year and I congratulate the VLEs for the tremendous success in the previous edition of Festive Treas. With them as our partners, we have been able to go deeper into the hinterland and take banking products to rural India. We hope to continue growing together,” Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government and Institutional Business, E-Commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank said.

This is the 2nd phase of HDFC Bank’s Festive Treats 2.0 campaign. It was launched in digitally across the country on September 30.