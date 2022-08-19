New Delhi: HDFC bank has hiked interest rates on Fixed deposits (FDs) below Rs 2 crore. The revised rates were effective from 18 August, 2022, according to the bank’s official website. The step is in line with other banks including PNB, Canara, Induslnd, etc. which increased their interest rates on deposits in the last two weeks. Currently, HDFC offers FDs ranging between 7 days to 10 years maturities with varied interest rates from 2.75% to 5.7 per cent for the general public and from 3.2 per cent to 6.5 per cent for senior citizens.

Check HDFC FDs new interest rate below

(Applicable from 18 August 2022)

TENOR BUCKET Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizens Rate (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.75% 3.25% 15 - 29 days 2.75% 3.25% 30 - 45 days 3.25% 3.75% 46 - 60 days 3.25% 3.75% 61 - 89 days 3.25% 3.75% 90 days - 6 months 3.75% 5.15% 6 months 1 day -9 months 4.65% 5.15% 9 months- < 1 year 4.65% 5.15% 1 year 5.50% 6.00% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.50% 6.00% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.50% 6.00% 3 years 1 day - 5 years 6.10% 6.60% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.75% 6.50%

Interest rates depend on the maturity period of FDs. Long term maturity period garner higher interest rates both for general public and senior citizens.

Senior citizen will get additonal interest rate over the normal interest rate, depending upon the maturity of FDs. They are ranging between 3.25% to 6.50%. Senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.75 per cent at 6.50 per cent per year on fixed deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years.