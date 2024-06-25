HDFC Top 100 Fund Turns Rs 10,000 Monthly Sip Into Rs 8.30 Crore In 27 Years, Claims Company

New Delhi: HDFC Top 100 Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in large-cap stocks has delivered Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19 percent.

Further, a SIP of Rs 10,000 invested systematically on the first business day of every month (total investment Rs 33.20 Lacs) in HDFC Top 100 Fund would have grown to Rs. 8.30 crores by May 31, 2024, said the company.

Launched in October 1996, HDFC Top 100 Fund portfolio construction follows a bottom up approach to stock picking blended with top down sector and macro trend, said the company. The Fund follows a diversified style with a blend of GARP (growth at reasonable price) and value.

"There is lot of focus on risk management with active positions being taken in a controlled manner while ensuring compliance with regulatory and internal risk guidelines. Any high conviction bets are taken after a considered evaluation of the company’s positioning in the industry and the business cycle and regularly evaluated. The portfolio is well diversified in number of stocks and the fund manager takes measured sector deviations calls vs benchmark," the asset manager said in a release.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO - HDFC AMC, said, " Sound Investment + Time + Patience has been the time-tested principle for wealth creation in equities. HDFC Top 100 Fund, which has stood the test of time bears testimony to this. Wealth creation journey of HDFC Top 100 Fund over 27 years is also a shining example of our robust research and investment processes which has helped the fund withstand multiple market cycles over the years.

(Disclaimer: The return calculation is based HDFC Top 100 Fund's own analysis and does not reflect the views of Zee Media)