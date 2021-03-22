हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
EPFO

Here’s how to check PF balance without UAN number

Here’s how to check PF balance without UAN number

Provident Fund (PF) is an important investment option, especially for the middle class as it comes with assured fixed return and social security.

Now, EPF account balance can be checked by PF subscribers through four different ways --ONLINE, UMANG App, SMS and MISSED Call. 

Also, the members registered on the UAN portal can get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899 or by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

But if you have lost your UAN number or don’t remember it, then also you will be able to check your EPF account balance. 

Here’s how to check EPF account balance without UAN,

  • Visit EPFO official website https://www.epfindia.gov.in/.
  • Now press “click here to know your PF balance” link.
  • The EPFO link will take you to a new page.
  • You will land up on epfoservices.in.epfo.
  • Now, enter your state.
  • Mention the EPF office.
  • Enter your establishment code.
  • Punch in your PF account number, name and registered mobile number.
  • Click on the acknowledgment box and press “I agree”.
  • Now you can see your PF balance.
