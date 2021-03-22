Here’s how to check PF balance without UAN number

Provident Fund (PF) is an important investment option, especially for the middle class as it comes with assured fixed return and social security.

Now, EPF account balance can be checked by PF subscribers through four different ways --ONLINE, UMANG App, SMS and MISSED Call.

Also, the members registered on the UAN portal can get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899 or by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

But if you have lost your UAN number or don’t remember it, then also you will be able to check your EPF account balance.

Here’s how to check EPF account balance without UAN,