Here’s how to get PAN card without giving any documents and free of cost: Check the process here

PAN card is a very important document that comes with a 10 digit alphanumeric PAN number. It is used in carrying out huge transactions and several other important tasks that are very much needed in day-to-day lives.

Given that it is such an important document, users can now get the PAN card at no cost but only if they have an Aadhaar card. The instant PAN issuance incorporates the use of Aadhaar based eKYC.

Here’s how to apply for a free and instant PAN without Aadhaar eKYC:

- Visit the new income tax portal and then go to Instant PAN.

This facility provides e-PAN on a near real time basis and it comes in PDF format.

Then click on Get new E-PAN

After that enter your Aadhaar and check in the check box which says that I confirm that. Then the income tax department seeks your affirmation on certain points:

1. I have never been allotted a PAN

2. My active mobile number is linked with Aadhaar.

3. My complete details of birth are available on aadhaar

4. I am not a minor as on the application date of Permanent Account Number.

Then you will receive an OTP that can be sent on to the registered number, upon keying which 15-digit acknowledgement number shall be generated.

A copy of the PAN will then be sent to the aadhaar linked e-mail ID after it is generated.

Here’s how to check the status of Instant PAN application:

One needs to use an acknowledgment number to track the status of your PAN request. Click on the link saying, 'Instant PAN through Aadhaar' and click the link- 'Check Status of PAN'. After that submit the Aadhaar number at the mentioned space and submit the OTP sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number. Lastly, check the status of the PAN application.

