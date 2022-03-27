Here’s how to link your Aadhaar card with ration card: Step-by-step guide of online and offline process

New Delhi: The government has extended the deadline for linking ration cards with Aadhaar cards from March 31 to June 30. This is a huge relief for ration cardholders who have yet to do so.

By linking Aadhaar cards to ration cards, no valid beneficiary will be denied their rightful share of food grains.

The government provides numerous benefits to ration card holders. The linking of Aadhaar cards with ration cards is critical in light of the National Food Security Act's benefits for the migrant population of their entitled food grains in the place of their temporary workplace.

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) was introduced in August 2019 to assist daily wage earners, temporary workers, and migrants in accessing subsidised food grains from a location near them.

This scheme has a total of 80 crore beneficiaries. As of mid-February, as many as 96% of beneficiaries were enrolled in ONORC. Several states must catch up to make this 100%, so the extension has been extended for another three months," said an official. The previous deadline of December 31, 2021, was similarly extended until March 31, 2022, and is now extended until June 30, 2022.

Documents Required

A passport-sized photograph of the family's head is required.

Aadhaar photocopies of all family members

Aadhaar photocopy of the family's head

Along with the original card, make a photocopy of the ration card.

Here’s how to link Aadhaar card and Ration Card offline

Visit your local PDS or Ration Shop.

Carry photocopies of your Ration Card as well as Aadhaar Card copies for each member of your family. Carry a passport-sized photograph of the family's head as well.

If your bank account is not linked to Aadhaar, please provide a copy of your bank passbook.

Documents should be submitted to the PDS shop.

Follow the directions.

Here’s how to link online

PDS's website can be found here.

Enter your Ration Card number.

Enter your Aadhaar number.

Enter your registered mobile phone number.

To proceed, click continue or submit.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile phone.

Enter your OTP and submit your request.

