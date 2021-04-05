हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPI

Here’s how to withdraw cash from ATM without using debit card

As per a report, the company has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and City Union Bank to launch this facility. More than 1,500 ATMs have been upgraded to this service, while they are looking to upgrade more ATMs rapidly.

Here’s how to withdraw cash from ATM without using debit card

This piece of news can be fruitful for people who are looking to withdraw money without using a card. NCR Corporation, a firm that makes ATMs has come up with this unique concept where people can withdraw money with a UPI-enabled interoperable cardless cash withdrawing system in India. 

From now onwards, anyone can withdraw cash from the ATM without a Debit Card by just scanning the QR Code through the UPI App.

As per a report, the company has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and City Union Bank to launch this facility. More than 1,500 ATMs have been upgraded to this service, while they are looking to upgrade more ATMs rapidly.

To describe this process, users will have to first open any UPI app (GPay, BHIM, Paytm, Phonepe, Amazon) on the smartphone and scan the QR code shown on the ATM screen. After that, users will be asked to enter the amount of money they have to withdraw and then press the button of Proceed.

A 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN will be entered and then one can collect cash from the ATM. Initially, users can only withdraw Rs 5,000 at a time.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPIATMNPCINCR CorporationDebit cardNational Payments Corporation of India
Next
Story

Looking for good returns? Invest in THESE 3 government scheme: Check features, benefits here

Must Watch

PT27M4S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Anil Deshmukh resigns after CBI's entry, who will be next?