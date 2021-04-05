Here’s how to withdraw cash from ATM without using debit card

This piece of news can be fruitful for people who are looking to withdraw money without using a card. NCR Corporation, a firm that makes ATMs has come up with this unique concept where people can withdraw money with a UPI-enabled interoperable cardless cash withdrawing system in India.

From now onwards, anyone can withdraw cash from the ATM without a Debit Card by just scanning the QR Code through the UPI App.

As per a report, the company has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and City Union Bank to launch this facility. More than 1,500 ATMs have been upgraded to this service, while they are looking to upgrade more ATMs rapidly.

To describe this process, users will have to first open any UPI app (GPay, BHIM, Paytm, Phonepe, Amazon) on the smartphone and scan the QR code shown on the ATM screen. After that, users will be asked to enter the amount of money they have to withdraw and then press the button of Proceed.

A 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN will be entered and then one can collect cash from the ATM. Initially, users can only withdraw Rs 5,000 at a time.

