How To Activate SBI WhatsApp Banking System Online Or Via SMS? Step By Step Process Explained Here

New Delhi: In order to meet all of a customer's banking demands, State Bank of India, the largest public sector lender in India, provides a number of online, SMS, and app-based services.



In order to answer all of your banking questions, SBI has established a number of services, including WhatsApp Banking.

You can activate SBI WhatsApp Banking System via SMS or via online mode. Here is the entire process

- Visit SBI website, https://bank.sbi. The steps for registering on Watsapp Banking have been detailed.

- Simply scan the QR using your mobile and avail the services offered by SBI

- You will be prompted to send “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226

- Now follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

- Alternatively, you can send an SMS in the following format “WAREG< >ACCOUNT NUMBER” TO 7208933148 from your registered mobile number with SBI.

-- Now follow the below steps:

- If registration is successful then you will get a confirmation message on your Whatsapp linked to your registered mobile number

- Send a “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

Check the SMS format and destination mobile number if, for some reason, you are unable to sign up for the Whatsapp Banking service. Additionally, confirm that your bank account number is current on your mobile phone, which will be used to send the SMS. Otherwise, go to your local SBI branch and change your mobile number.