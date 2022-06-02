हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Passport

How to change photo in Passport? Here is all you want to know

The government's passport services include -- Issue of Fresh Passport and Re-issue of Passport.

How to change photo in Passport? Here is all you want to know

New Delhi: Passport, other than being the most crucial document for your overseas travel, is also a very important ID and adress proof document. The pertinent discussion on a 'nice passport photo' has been a part of many of several casual discussions among friends and family. However, there could be a more serious provision where you may need to change your photo in the passport. The two big provisions which might bring the need to seriously change your passport photo are --a. My appearance has changed. What should I do to reflect the same on passport? OR b. What is the procedure to change photograph of a child in the passport.

As per the official Passport India website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, "to change the photograph in the passport, you have to apply for "Re-issue" of passport". You can also check the complete list of documents to be submitted along with the application form, by clicking on "Documents Advisor" link on Home page of the Passport India website. (Also read: How to download digital voter identity card: Step-by-step guide to get e-EPIC PDF card)

The government's passport services include

Issue of Fresh Passport: You can apply for fresh passport if applying for the first time in the applied category.

Re-issue of Passport: You can apply for re-issue of passport if you want another passport in lieu of an existing passport for any of the following reasons:

Change in existing personal particulars.

Validity expired within 3 years/ Due to expire within one year.

Validity expired more than 3 years ago.

Exhaustion of pages.

Damaged passport.

Lost passport.

You can apply for appointment at Passport Seva Kendras by duly fillnig the online form and uploading the relevant documents. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for applying Passport services is www.passportindia.gov.in. Alternatively, applicants may also use the official mobile App mPassport Seva which can be downloaded from Android and iOS application stores.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PassportPassport India
Next
Story

Pan Card Update: Even if you are not 18 years old, you will get a PAN card, know how

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Namaste India: What is Putin's plan after Ukraine?