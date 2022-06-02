How to change photo in Passport? Here is all you want to know

New Delhi: Passport, other than being the most crucial document for your overseas travel, is also a very important ID and adress proof document. The pertinent discussion on a 'nice passport photo' has been a part of many of several casual discussions among friends and family. However, there could be a more serious provision where you may need to change your photo in the passport. The two big provisions which might bring the need to seriously change your passport photo are --a. My appearance has changed. What should I do to reflect the same on passport? OR b. What is the procedure to change photograph of a child in the passport.

As per the official Passport India website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, "to change the photograph in the passport, you have to apply for "Re-issue" of passport". You can also check the complete list of documents to be submitted along with the application form, by clicking on "Documents Advisor" link on Home page of the Passport India website. (Also read: How to download digital voter identity card: Step-by-step guide to get e-EPIC PDF card)

The government's passport services include

Issue of Fresh Passport: You can apply for fresh passport if applying for the first time in the applied category.

Re-issue of Passport: You can apply for re-issue of passport if you want another passport in lieu of an existing passport for any of the following reasons:

Change in existing personal particulars.

Validity expired within 3 years/ Due to expire within one year.

Validity expired more than 3 years ago.

Exhaustion of pages.

Damaged passport.

Lost passport.

You can apply for appointment at Passport Seva Kendras by duly fillnig the online form and uploading the relevant documents. The official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for applying Passport services is www.passportindia.gov.in. Alternatively, applicants may also use the official mobile App mPassport Seva which can be downloaded from Android and iOS application stores.