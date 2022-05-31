New Delhi: Voter ID card is a very important identity proof document and also the most important paper that lets you practice your electoral rights. In view of making the government documentation an entirely digital process, the Indian government has also launched a more secured electronic version of the voter ID card called e -Epic card. This electronic/digital card is a more secured PDF version of the voter identity card. It can be easliy downloaded on your computer or your mobile phone.

Here is a step by step process to download your e-EPIC PDF card or online voter ID card

- Citizens can download e-EPIC from by logging on to https://nvsp.in

- Register/Login on NVSP

- Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number

- Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number

- Click on Download e-EPIC

An e-EPIC card is an alternate and faster mode of obtaining Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format. It is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification. The PDF file can be printed at the convenience of the voter and the voter can bring it as proof during polling.