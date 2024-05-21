How To Check Your LIC Policy Status And Other Details Via WhatsApp

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India allows its policyholders to rapidly access information and services related to plans through the official LIC WhatsApp chatbot --LIC WhatsApp service.

The 24/7 interactive service available to LIC members on WhatsApp offers more than 11 services, including details on loan eligibility, repayment estimates, policy status, bonus information, statement of units, links to LIC services, updates on premium due dates, loan interest due date notifications, certificates for paid premiums, opt-in/opt-out options, and ending conversations.

Here Is How To Check Your LIC Policy Status Other Details Via WhatsApp



- Save LIC's official WhatsApp number in on your phone

- LIC WhatsApp services Phone number is +91 8976862090

- Now Send a 'Hi' your registered mobile number to +91 8976862090

- You will now be able to choose from one of the 11 services

- Reply in the chat with the option number that is given to you for the selection of services --For eg 1 for Premium date, 2 for Bonus Information etc

- LIC will share the details of your query in the WhatsApp chat



However, in order to avail the services, policyholders will have to first register on the official site of LIC. You can register for Premier Services by following a three-step process. According to LIC's website, any customers who have a policy on their own life or the lives of their minor children are eligible to receive.