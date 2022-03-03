हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITR filing FY 2020-21

How to e-verify Income tax return using Aadhaar card –Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: A very essential factor to complete the ITR return filing process is to complete the verification process. In order to complete the process of filing of the ITR, you must also verify your Income Tax Returns. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid. 

 

There are 6 different ways to e-Verify your returns online.

1. OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar, or

2. EVC generated through your pre-validated bank account, or

3. EVC generated through your pre-validated demat account, or

4. EVC through ATM (offline method), or

5. Net Banking, or

6. Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Here is a step by step process to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP

Step 1: Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Select the e-Verify Return option under quick links tab

Step 3: Enter all the details like PAN, Assessment Year, Acknowledgement Number and Mobile Number and click continue

Step 4: An Aadhaar based OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number once you select Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 5: Punch in the 6-digit OTP. The OTP will be valid for 15 minutes only. 

Step 6: Now you will get a "success message" and a Transaction ID. Later a confirmation message will also be sent to your registered email address and mobile number.

