How to get SBI Home Loan Interest Certificate online –Check the process here

New Delhi: Income Tax Filing FY 2022-223: It is that time of the year again when salaried people would be getting hold of all the investment proof they have for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to submit to their office accounts department for tax computation purpose.

Among several tax benefits that the government allows income tax rebate under 80C is the most common among salaried and individual tax-payers. Another very popular tax rebate falls under section 24. It permits homeowners claim a deduction of up to Rs. 2 lakh under interest on home loan deduction under section 24 of the Income Tax act.

Simply put, a home loan certificate is a statement of your home loan account that is sent to you by your bank or lender. This is the detailed documentation of your home loan repayment that contains the summary of the interest and principal you paid toward your home loan for the specified financial year.

A provisional interest certificate, which shows the amount due for that year, is frequently also attainable at the start of the fiscal year.

Here is how to download SBI Home Loan Provisional Interest Certificate

Home loan borrowers can now view / download Interest Certificate (Provisional) of their home loan account(s) using www.onlinesbi.com/personal.

Just log on to Personal Banking section of the Internet Banking site with your credentials and select the "Home Loan Int.Cert (Prov)" link under "Enquiries" tab.

Then select the account for which you require a Home Loan Interest Certificate. The certificate can be viewed online, printed or downloaded in pdf.