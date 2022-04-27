How to keep your UPI payment safe? SBI shares 5 tips

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has shared has a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers on what should they do and what not to for the safety of their digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security.

Among several things that the public sector bank shared, here are 5 tips that the customers should remember regarding all the aspects of their UPI payment. (Also read: SBI Internet Security guidelines for customers! Here are 8 quick points you need to know)

- Try keeping your Mobile PIN and UPI PIN different and random

- Do not respond to any unknown UPI requests

- Always report those suspicious requests

- Always remember that a PIN is needed only for transferring amounts, not for receiving

- Instantly disable UPI service on your account if any transaction has happened without you doing it

Unified Payments Interface is an instant real-time payment system developed by NPCI. It integrates many banking services, seamless fund routing & merchant payments into a single mobile application (of any participating bank). It can also handle "Peer to Peer" collection requests, which can be scheduled and paid as needed.