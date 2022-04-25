New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with a comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers. The guidelines pertain to what the customers should do and what not to ensure their digital transactions are safe and secured.

Here are three quick points which the customers should remember regarding their digital banking and digital transactions. (Also read: PNB Loan borrowers rejoice! Now pay your EMI using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm)

Categoriesed under Internet Security here are 3 quick points:

1. Always look for “https” in the address bar of bank’s website

2. Avoid performing online banking transactions at public places using open Wi-Fi networks

3. Always logout and close the browser when you are done with your work.

SBI also has 4 prominent guidelines on Login Security. These are

1. Try using unique and complex passwords

2. Remember to change passwords frequently

3. Never disclose, store or write down your user ID, passwords or PIN

4. Remember, Bank never asks for your user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP

5. Disable ‘Auto Save’ or ‘Remember’ function in your device to avoid storing of user ID and passwords.

SBI is also extremely active on social media. The public sector lender issues several alerts related to consumer convenience and safety from time to time.

